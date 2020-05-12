Downtown Kingston attempted robbery results in stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were arrested Monday after police say they stabbed a man during a robbery attempt in downtown Kingston.

Police say two men, 22 and 27, were “loitering” outside a downtown building around 7:30 a.m. Monday when a man came to the front door of the building.

The two men allegedly asked the other man if he wanted to buy a knife. He declined and continued to enter the building.

The men allegedly followed him, demanding he give them a tablet he was holding.

Police say one of the two men put the knife against his stomach and then his throat, threatening to harm him if he didn’t hand over his belongings.

When the man refused to give over his backpack and tablet, police say a struggle ensued, and one of the two accused stabbed the other man in the shoulder.

During the struggle, the resident of the building was able to escape. The two men reportedly followed him, but he was able to evade them and find police officers in the area.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the two men were found later that day and arrested.

Zach Homes, 22, of Kingston was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Harley Baker, 27, of Kingston was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and three counts of breaching probation.