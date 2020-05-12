Menu

Coronavirus: Some hospital workers excluded from Ontario pandemic pay increase

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2020 4:02 pm
Updated May 12, 2020 4:05 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario midwives not included in ‘pandemic pay’ list
WATCH ABOVE: (May 5) On International Midwives Day, clients and midwives are reflecting on how midwifery has helped keep mothers and babies safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as Caryn Lieberman reports, they also point out they’re the forgotten front liners.

TORONTO — A union representing thousands of hospital workers says many of its members are not eligible for the province’s pandemic pay premium.

The president of the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions says maintenance staff, dietary workers and ward clerks are excluded.

Michael Hurley says those workers work in spaces where they could be exposed to the virus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario announces ‘pandemic pay’ increase for frontline workers

He says the funding to pay workers has also yet not flowed to hospitals.

The province announced last month that hospital workers would earn a $4 hourly premium and a $250 monthly lump sum.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province could still expand the pay premium to other workers.

Medical radiation technologists excluded from Ontario’s updated pandemic pay list
© 2020 The Canadian Press
