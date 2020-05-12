Coronavirus outbreak at Bobcaygeon nursing home could be resolved by end of week: administrator

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of more than 40 per cent of the residents at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home may be declared resolved by the end of the week.

Mary Carr, administrator of Pinecrest Nursing Home, says staff with Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay visited the long-term care facility on Monday morning to provide environment and sanitation support.

Since an outbreak was declared at the 65-bed facility on March 20, 28 residents and the spouse of a resident have died due to complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The last death was reported on April 9.

Retesting residents has resulted in the majority of them testing negative.

“We are grateful to their team for assisting in a deep clean and we hope to have residents moved back into their permanent rooms by the end of this week,” said Carr. “We also hope to declare this outbreak over as early as Friday afternoon, and I will provide an update on that front as soon as I am able.”

Carr noted over the weekend that residents had a “wonderful” Mother’s Day weekend as they enjoyed a window visit with their loved ones, along with flowers, fruit punch and brownies delivered on Sunday afternoon.

“Our festivities looked a little bit different this year as we continue to follow all public health directives, but our care team was hard at work making sure this Mother’s Day was a memorable one for our residents and their families,” said Carr.