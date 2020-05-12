3 men arrested in Kitchener in connection with Windsor murder

Send this page to someone via email

Police say three men have been arrested in Kitchener and charged with first-degree murder after a woman was shot dead in Windsor.

Her body was found inside a vehicle by Windsor police on April 1 after officers responded to a report of gunshots. A man was also found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

Police said detectives were able to identify three suspects who may have made their way to Waterloo Region following the shooting.

After issuing a warrant, the three men were arrested on May 8 with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police and returned to Windsor to face charges.

Keermaro Rolle, Kyle Hanna and Tomeko Vilneus, who are all in their 20s, have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of forcible confinement and two counts of assault.

Police said a number of items were also seized from a home in Kitchener.

The woman has not been identified by police and a motive for the shooting is not known.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or through its website.