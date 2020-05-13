Menu

Four injured in Upper Coverdale, N.B., car accident

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 8:19 am
Four ambulances were rushed to scene after a single-vehicle accident in Upper Coverdale, N.B. .
Four ambulances were rushed to scene after a single-vehicle accident in Upper Coverdale, N.B. . Courtesy of Wade Perry

Around 9 p.m. Monday four adults were rushed to the hospital after a single vehicle accident on Route 112 in Upper Coverdale, N.B.

Riverview police and fire crews were on scene as four ambulances were dispatched.

Southeast District RCMP member Donnie Robertson says he believes the injuries were non-life-threatening to all four passengers. They were all adults.

The cause of the car crash is still under investigation.

The injured passengers were driving a sedan that was found in a ditch after skid marks on the pavement. It had reportedly rolled over.

Robertson says the investigative team worked over night, but he doesn’t have any new information yet.

