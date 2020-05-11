Halifax woman fined for allegedly driving 86 km/h over the speed limit

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old woman from Halifax was charged with stunting Friday night after allegedly driving over double the speed limit on Highway 333 near Old Coach Road.

The driver’s speed was recorded at 156 km/h in a 70 km/h zone at around 10 p.m. She was driving an Acura ILX.

Police ordered the vehicle to stop, arrested the driver and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

The driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act, fined $2,422.50 and had her licence seized and suspended.

In a press release, RCMP reminds drivers that safety is a priority. “Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.”

