Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Halifax woman fined for allegedly driving 86 km/h over the speed limit

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 4:41 pm
Updated May 11, 2020 4:44 pm
The driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act, fined $2,422.50 and had her licence seized and suspended.
The driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act, fined $2,422.50 and had her licence seized and suspended. File/Global News

A 26-year-old woman from Halifax was charged with stunting Friday night after allegedly driving over double the speed limit on Highway 333 near Old Coach Road.

The driver’s speed was recorded at 156 km/h in a 70 km/h zone at around 10 p.m. She was driving an Acura ILX.

Police ordered the vehicle to stop, arrested the driver and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

The driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act, fined $2,422.50 and had her licence seized and suspended.

READ MORE: Passat driver faces $2,400 fine for ‘stunting,’ say Nova Scotia RCMP

In a press release, RCMP reminds drivers that safety is a priority. “Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHighwayMotor Vehicle ActstuntingCar Racingdriver chargedstunting chargestunting fine
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.