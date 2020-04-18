Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Passat driver faces $2,400 fine for ‘stunting,’ say Nova Scotia RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 12:06 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 30-year-old is facing stunting charges after police clocked a vehicle travelling 58 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Police say at 3:30 p.m., on April 16, officers saw a blue Volkswagen Passat travelling at a high rate of speed.

READ MORE: N.B. man arrested in Nova Scotia arson investigation

The vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 102 in Fall River, N.S.

Using a radar system, officers recorded the vehicle travelling 168 km/h in a zone with a posted speed of 110 km/h.

The Mounties stopped the vehicle and charged the 30-year-old man allegedly driving the vehicle with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

Calgary issues warning after drivers caught going almost 200 km/h
Calgary issues warning after drivers caught going almost 200 km/h

The vehicle was also seized and impounded.

Story continues below advertisement

The fine for stunting if convicted in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaCanadaSpeedingNova Scotia CrimestuntingFall Riverexcessive speedNova Scotia Motor Vehicle ActFall River Nova Scotia2400 fineN.S. speederpassat driver
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.