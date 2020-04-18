Passat driver faces $2,400 fine for ‘stunting,’ say Nova Scotia RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 30-year-old is facing stunting charges after police clocked a vehicle travelling 58 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Police say at 3:30 p.m., on April 16, officers saw a blue Volkswagen Passat travelling at a high rate of speed.
READ MORE: N.B. man arrested in Nova Scotia arson investigation
The vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 102 in Fall River, N.S.
Using a radar system, officers recorded the vehicle travelling 168 km/h in a zone with a posted speed of 110 km/h.
The Mounties stopped the vehicle and charged the 30-year-old man allegedly driving the vehicle with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.
The vehicle was also seized and impounded.
The fine for stunting if convicted in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.
COMMENTS