N.B. man arrested in Nova Scotia arson investigation: RCMP

RCMP have arrested a 55-year-old New Brunswick man in connection with a trio of arson investigations in Pictou, N.S.

Police say the three arsons occurred in the Town of Pictou between March 19 and April 7.

The Hector Quay and Pictou Golf Club suffered damage to their exteriors as a result of the fires while the Pictou recycling depot was completely destroyed as a result of the blaze.

No one was injured as a result of the incidents.

Police say they arrested the 55-year-old on April 15.

The man was briefly held in police custody and was released on April 16.

He is facing three charges of arson and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Aug. 10, 2020.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and they urge anyone who may have witnessed the fires or has information that might assist police to call them at 902-755-4141 or to contact Crime Stoppers.