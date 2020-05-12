Bank building at Portage and Main to become Metis Nation Heritage Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A heritage building at Portage and Main is about to become even more iconic.

The Bank of Montreal on the southeast corner of Portage and Main will soon be home to the Métis Nation Heritage Centre.

BMO and the Manitoba Métis Federation made the announcement Tuesday, on Manitoba’s 150th Birthday, with both saying the sale of the building is a step towards reconciliation.

The BMO building to become the new home of the Métis Nation Heritage Centre. (P.s. Please appreciate the amount of Portage and Main barricades I crossed for this photo.) pic.twitter.com/XWZD0zx6dC — Abigail Turner (@turnerrAbigail) May 12, 2020

“We are celebrating this Anniversary with the announcement that BMO and MMF, as partners in reconciliation, are moving forward together,” said David Chartrand, President of the MMF in a statement.

“The Métis have a rich history in Winnipeg, and we couldn’t have found a better partner to pass on the legacy of this building,” said John MacAulay, Regional President, Prairies Central, BMO.

The BMO building is more than 100 years old, built originally in 1913. It was declared a heritage site in 1980.

The building itself has a rich history – a 9-foot statue of the Canadian Soldier stands on the corner, memorializing more than 200 bank staff who died in the First World War.

There were no details on when the building would be converted or on the sale itself.