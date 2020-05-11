Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Piers Morgan admits he went ‘too far’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticism

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 4:21 pm
(L-R): Piers Morgan, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
(L-R): Piers Morgan, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Getty Images

British television personality Piers Morgan has admitted that he made things “too personal” and went “too far” with his criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Morgan is known for publicly voicing his opinion on the couple, calling Markle “a shameless piece of work” and accusing her of splitting “Harry from William,” saying she and “has now split him from the Royal Family” as well.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share sweet video of son Archie on 1st birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share sweet video of son Archie on 1st birthday

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Morgan was asked if he should have toned down his criticism of Markle and Harry before and after they decided to step away from royal life.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share sweet video of son Archie on 1st birthday

“Yeah, probably. I think that’s a perfectly fair criticism,” the Good Morning Britain host said.

“Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely,” Morgan added. “It’s probably not wise, if you’re a columnist, to make things too personal.”

Story continues below advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid farewell to royal roles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bid farewell to royal roles

Morgan has referred to Markle as “fake” and accused the former Suits star of using her marriage to “get to the top” over the years.

In January, he said: “People say I’m too critical of Meghan Markle – but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William and has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case.”

Last month, Morgan called the couple “a pair of repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools.”

“Imagine announcing this in the middle of a global pandemic? Imagine thinking anyone cares about their hurt little me-me-me egos as health workers around the world are dying at work? What a pair of repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools,” he tweeted, in regards to the couple announcing they will have “zero engagement” with U.K. tabloids.

Story continues below advertisement

Morgan also recently banned conversation about Harry and Markle on Good Morning Britain after they announced there would be no further “corroboration” and “zero engagement” between them and the four U.K. tabloids: the Sun, the Daily Mail, the Mirror and the Express.

“Let’s not talk about Meghan and Harry today, I can’t be arsed. Let’s just forget about them,” Morgan said on the show.

READ MORE: ‘Zero engagement’ — Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cut off ‘salacious’ U.K. tabloids

“They banned a number of newspapers; today we’re banning Meghan and Harry from Good Morning Britain for the foreseeable future. You’re done, toast, it’s over,” Morgan said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Prince HarryMeghan MarklePiers Morganpiers morgan twittermeghan markle mediapiers morgan 2020piers morgan good morning britainpiers morgan meghan marklepiers morgan prince harry
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.