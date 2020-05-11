Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Monday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give her daily update on COVID-19 cases in the province Monday afternoon.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update at 3:30 p.m. on the current case numbers as well as Alberta’s ongoing response to the pandemic.
Her remarks will be live streamed in this post.
Over the weekend, the province reported a total of 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 59 Saturday and 96 on Sunday.
The importance of physical distancing in public places
Two additional people died over the weekend in the province.
On Sunday, Alberta Health said there were a total of 1,747 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, out of a total of 6,253 confirmed so far.View link »
