Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Monday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give her daily update on COVID-19 cases in the province Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update at 3:30 p.m. on the current case numbers as well as Alberta’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

Her remarks will be live streamed in this post.

Over the weekend, the province reported a total of 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 59 Saturday and 96 on Sunday.

Two additional people died over the weekend in the province.

On Sunday, Alberta Health said there were a total of 1,747 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, out of a total of 6,253 confirmed so far.

