Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Monday afternoon

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 1:06 pm
Dr. Hinshaw encouraged by declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta
WATCH: (Friday, May 8) Alberta's chief medical health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the daily numbers have been decreasing in the province. Julia Wong reports.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give her daily update on COVID-19 cases in the province Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update at 3:30 p.m. on the current case numbers as well as Alberta’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Alberta reports 96 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday; 70% of total cases now recovered

Her remarks will be live streamed in this post.

Over the weekend, the province reported a total of 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 59 Saturday and 96 on Sunday.

The importance of physical distancing in public places
Two additional people died over the weekend in the province.

On Sunday, Alberta Health said there were a total of 1,747 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, out of a total of 6,253 confirmed so far.

