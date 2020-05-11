Métis Nation of Alberta announces additional supports for citizens in response to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) has released the second phase of its province-wide action plan in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The additional supports include an extra $1.8 million — provided by the federal government — to help MNA citizens amid the pandemic. That funding will be divided between the MNA’s six regions in Alberta to top up supports in key areas of need for Métis Nation citizens, including housing, family and child care support.

“Through this pandemic, our goal has been clear, to ensure no Métis Nation citizen or family is left behind,” MNA vice-president, Dan Cardinal, said.

"With this second wave of supports, we're continuing to ensure the security and wellness of all Métis in Alberta."

The additional supports will also see the hiring of a liaison within each region, on a six-month contract, to identify local needs and help citizens navigate funding applications.

The Métis Nation of Alberta has also obtained 150,000 masks and gloves to help protect citizens and staff across the province.

In early April, the MNA announced the first phase of its COVID-19 support plan, which included providing funding to three programs: a family and senior support program, a Child Wellness Benefit program, and an Emergency Rent Supplement program.

Since the initial supports were announced, officials said the programs have helped thousands of Métis citizens weather the pandemic.

So far the Child Wellness Benefit program has seen more than 3,400 applications and more than $2.8 million in payments approved, while the Emergency Rent Supplement program has approved $867,000 in payments to assist citizens.

Since the first phase of funding was announced, an affiliate of the MNA and a major contributor to the support plan, Rupertsland Institute (RLI) has also provided several community supports, including 2,176 Chromebooks to Métis students with limited access to online learning tools.

1:25 Coronavirus outbreak: Miller says collection of Indigenous data is ‘far from perfect’ Coronavirus outbreak: Miller says collection of Indigenous data is ‘far from perfect’

“Métis citizens within Alberta have been severely impacted by the pandemic, as have people all over Canada and around the world,” President of the MNA, Audrey Poitras said.

"The MNA will continue to support Métis citizens in Alberta while we all do our part to battle this pandemic."

Métis people within Alberta can apply for support amid the pandemic by visiting the MNA website.