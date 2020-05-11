Empty Manitoba family shelters expected to fill up as coronavirus restrictions loosen

Shelters for Manitobans fleeing family violence are emptier than normal — and one expert says it’s due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Deena Brock with the Manitoba Association of Women’s Shelters (MAWS) told 680 CJOB shelters are seeing fewer people going through their doors — and that’s not necessarily a good thing.
The concern, she said, is that people experiencing domestic violence may be weighing the risks of staying versus leaving and potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19, or may be unable to leave.
“I think people are still trying to figure out how to get out,” she said.
“If you’re stuck in a house or an apartment under constant surveillance by an abuser, it’s very hard to sneak out.”
READ MORE: Domestic violence victims struggle to navigate justice system, Winnipeg family lawyer says
Brock said with the province’s ongoing loosening of restrictions, it’s more likely victims will be able to get outside for long enough to place a phone call for help.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
MAWS put out a call to the public a month ago, letting them know that Manitoba’s shelters remain open despite the pandemic, but numbers are still low, said Brock.
“We’re still seeing slightly less than normal, especially in the rural shelters. We have some rural shelters that, as of Friday, were empty, which is very, very unusual. I’ve never experienced that.”
Brock said anyone experiencing family violence should call the crisis line — 1-877-977-0007 — even if they’re not set on leaving right away.
Manitoba health officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
COMMENTS