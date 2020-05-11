Tories back Liberal efforts to include Taiwan in WHO coronavirus talks

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is backing the Liberal government’s efforts to include Taiwan in the World Health Organization discussions on COVID-19, a position that China opposes.

But Scheer is also pointing out that his party has long called for Taiwan’s inclusion in organizations such as the WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Scheer says the organizations provide guidance on health and safety, and their work should not be influenced by China’s foreign policy.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province, and while Canada does not recognize its sovereignty, the two do have trade and cultural relations.

5:21 Coronavirus Outbreak: Why the number of COVID-19 cases are drastically different in Taiwan and Italy Coronavirus Outbreak: Why the number of COVID-19 cases are drastically different in Taiwan and Italy

Last week, Canada backed an international coalition that includes the United States, Japan, Australia and others, seeking to allow Taiwan to have observer status at a major WHO meeting next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Taiwan had early success in controlling the outbreak of the COVID-19, and Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has told The Canadian Press that Taiwan’s presence as a non-state observer in the World Health Assembly meetings next week would help the pandemic fight.