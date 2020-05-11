Menu

Crime

3 arrested in Barrie, Ont., in connection to drug trafficking investigation: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 12:24 pm
According to police, a 30-year-old Barrie man, a 37-year-old Barrie woman and a 58-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man were charged with numerous drug trafficking-related and criminal offences.
According to police, a 30-year-old Barrie man, a 37-year-old Barrie woman and a 58-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man were charged with numerous drug trafficking-related and criminal offences.

Three people were arrested in Barrie, Ont., in connection to a drug trafficking investigation after a search warrant was executed this past week, Nottawasaga OPP say.

A 30-year-old Barrie man, a 37-year-old Barrie woman and a 58-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man were charged with numerous drug trafficking-related and criminal offences.

READ MORE: Two charged with gun offences after speed-related Essa., Ont., traffic stop

The criminal offences range from possession of counterfeit currency to failure to comply with a recognizance, officers say.

Police say the identities of the accused are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

