COVID-19 leads to drop in power usage, operational challenges for BC Hydro: report

BC Hydro says it’s struggling to deal with a decline in electricity usage during the COVID-19 pandemic and that the decline is forcing the company to take action to avoid flooding risks.

The company says there has been a 10 per cent drop in electricity usage that could increase to 12 per cent by April of next year, which is double the decline caused by the 2008 recession.

That drop in demand, coupled with high inflows from spring melts and limited export markets, means there’s a huge surplus in the system.

The utility says there’s a possibility that reservoirs could reach their capacity and create a significant impact on the environment and BC Hydro infrastructure.

To avoid flooding risks, the company is immediately shutting down operations at smaller plants to reduce generation, spilling water at facilities and generation from other sources and is working to export to other jurisdictions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an extraordinary situation with our system that we’re working to address,” Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro president and CEO, said in a release. “We’re confident that through these measures, we’ll be able to avoid the public safety and environmental risks that would be created by excessive spilling at our facilities.”