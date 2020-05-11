Tim McGraw talks new music, how he’s coping with lockdown on ‘The Morning Show’

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrating the release of his latest single, I Called Mama, country icon Tim McGraw paid a virtual visit to Global TV’s The Morning Show on Monday to catch up with hosts Jeff McArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGraw, 53, spoke about his country singer wife, Faith Hill, and their kids — who he said he loves to embarrass — revealing that during lockdown, he’s come to realize just how “tolerant” they are of him and his shenanigans.

The Humble and Kind singer also spoke highly of his mother Elizabeth, who stars in his newest lyric video. Citing her as his inspiration for the song, he joked that I Called Mama doubled as a timely Mother’s Day gift.

Furthermore, McGraw admitted that he felt the single came at an extremely pertinent time.

“This song, to me, talks about human connection,” he said. “Y’know, we all want mom when something goes wrong. But what you really want is someone who knows you. Someone who really knows your soul. Somebody that can make you feel connected, grounded and calm during a really turbulent time.”

On whether he’d record a followup to the 2017 duet album The Rest of Our Life with Hill, 52, McGraw joked: “I think she’s tired of singing with me.”

He did, however, suggest that he was working on a new album and that I Called Mama might be a part of it.

As of this writing, McGraw’s upcoming North American Here On Earth tour has not been affected by the novel coronavirus.

It’s set to kick off on July 10 in Syracuse, N.Y., and conclude 10 weeks later in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 26. Along the way, he is scheduled to perform at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 25.

For additional Here On Earth tour dates and information, you can visit the official Tim McGraw website.

I Called Mama is now available through all major streaming platforms.

