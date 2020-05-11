Menu

Crime

Peel police search for suspects in Brampton elementary school arson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2020 6:26 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police are looking for suspects accused of starting a fire at an elementary school in Brampton, Ont., and causing millions of dollars in damage.

Peel regional police say they were called to St. Leonard Elementary School on Saturday evening, and found that the school office had been set ablaze.

They say firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and nobody was injured, but the damage was significant.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects went to different areas in the school, damaging classrooms, electrical systems and “other important areas.”

Firefighters say the suspect then set multiple fires in the office area.

Police say it’s estimated the damage will take 12 to 18 months to repair at a cost of as much as $8 million.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have surveillance or dashcam footage of the area to get in touch.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
