Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough’s remains to return to Nova Scotia with Highway of Heroes parade

Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough’s return to Nova Scotia will be honoured with a procession down the province’s Highway of Heroes Monday evening.

The procession will begin at Halifax Stanfield International Airport around 6 p.m. and will be led by military police and the Veterans UN NATO Group “brigade of motorcycles.”

Following the procession, Sub-Lt. Cowbrough will be laid to rest.

Procession Route:

From the Park & Fly parking lot to Highway 102;

Highway 102 to Bayers Road;

Bayers Road to Windsor Street;

Right onto Windsor Street to North Street;

Left onto North Street to Barrington Street;

Right onto Barrington Street to Cornwallis Street;

Left onto Cornwallis Street to Valour Way, HMC Dockyard;

Left onto Valour Way to Barrington Street;

Right onto Barrington Street to the MacKay Bridge;

Continue on Highway 111 to Main Street / Highway 7;

Continue on Main Street to the Atlantic Funeral Home, 771 Main Street, Dartmouth.

Cowbrough, a 23-year-old marine systems engineer from Halifax, was one of six on board the Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that crashed off the west coast of Greece in the Ionian Sea on April 29. Her body was the first to be recovered.

The helicopter was returning from a training activity at the time of the crash. The aircraft was based on the Canadian Forces frigate HMCS Fredericton, which was deployed as part of a NATO mission called Operation Reassurance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. DND says the search for remains is continuing.