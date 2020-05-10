Police investigating 2-vehicle collision in northwest Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash near St. Albert.
At around 3 p.m., police responded to a collision that involved two vehicles.
All northbound lanes on St. Albert Trail were closed from Anthony Henday Drive to Gervais Road as officials investigated.
There were no serious injuries, according to officials.
Police told Global News that speed is being considered a factor.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS