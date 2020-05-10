Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigating 2-vehicle collision in northwest Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 10, 2020 7:42 pm
Edmonton police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on St. Albert Trail in Edmonton. .
Edmonton police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on St. Albert Trail in Edmonton. . Eric Beck / Global News

The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigation Unit is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash near St. Albert.

At around 3 p.m., police responded to a collision that involved two vehicles.

All northbound lanes on St. Albert Trail were closed from Anthony Henday Drive to Gervais Road as officials investigated.

There were no serious injuries, according to officials.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on St. Albert Trail in Edmonton on Sunday, April 10, 2020. .
Two vehicles were involved in a collision on St. Albert Trail in Edmonton on Sunday, April 10, 2020. . Eric Beck / Global News

Police told Global News that speed is being considered a factor.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton collisionedmonton crashedmonton crash st. albertst albert road crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.