B.C. WWII vet tops $101K charity goal just days into planned 101 laps around seniors’ residence

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island veteran of the Second World War has surpassed his fundraising target, as he walks hundreds of laps of his residence for charity.

John Hillman, who is 101 years old, is walking 101 laps around Carleton House, his Oak Bay retirement home, with a goal of raising $101,000 for Save the Children Canada.

Hillman has been walking five laps of the residence every day — and just six days in, he’s already raised $111,000.

Though he’s already reached his financial goal, Hillman plans to soldier on and complete the task of finishing all 101 laps.

“I’m determined to do them, it’s in my nature,” he told Global News earlier this week.

“The response and the support, it’s been amazing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hillman was a radio operator in the Royal Air Force, where he served in England, France, Italy, the Middle East and Burma.

“He served his fellow citizens all his life, at 101 he’s serving the children,” said fellow Carleton House resident Ted Ainslie.

Hillman was inspired to do the walk by fellow veteran and U.K. Capt. Tom Moore, who has raised more than £33 million (C$57 million) for the Britain’s National Health Service by walking laps of his garden.

With files form Brad MacLeod