Victoria mom with stage 4 cancer completes socially-distanced marathon

Send this page to someone via email

Why would anyone push themselves through a 42-kilometre run two weeks after radiation treatment for stage four cancer?

“It’s about doing what you can while you have the time to do it.”

That’s the message from Lise Berube, a 38-year-old mother of two who on Friday completed a marathon with her friend and supporter Grace Lore — sufficiently physically distanced, of course.

Berube’s cancer has spread to her brain, heart and lungs, but that didn’t stop her and Lore from laying down four laps around the 10-kilometre trail at Elk and Beaver Lake.

“Why not, right? If I don’t do it now, I’m pretty aware that there might not be a chance,” a sweaty and panting Berube told Global News mid-marathon.

READ MORE: How the coronavirus pandemic is impacting those with cancer

Story continues below advertisement

“I think, seize the opportunity while you’ve got it, and do what you can every day.”

Along the way, Berube raised $35,000 for Callanish, an organization providing retreats for people living or dying with cancer.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“How do you not hug that woman at the end of this race?” said Lore.

“I love her so much, I’m inspired in how she’s living her life and how we can all do better to channel it.” Tweet This

4:07 Concern for B.C. cancer patients during pandemic Concern for B.C. cancer patients during pandemic

At the end of the run, a crowd — again, physically distanced from one another — gathered with a home-made finish line ribbon for Berube to break through.

Among the supporters were her husband Chris and children, six-year-old Benoit and four-year-old Maelle.

“I’m so proud, I’m absolutely amazed with the amount of support and everything that everyone has been giving,” said Chris.

“She’s definitely set the bar pretty high.” Tweet This

But as tough as the run was, Berube says it was nothing compared to her other battle.

“Definitely easier than living with stage 4 cancer,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement