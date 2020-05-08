Premier John Horgan to take your COVID-19 questions at Global BC town hall

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s announcement this week to slowly reopen businesses, schools and medical services starting mid-May has left many in B.C. wanting more information.

To help get your questions answered, Global BC is hosting its fourth virtual town hall, but this time with B.C Premier John Horgan.

21:23 Global BC COVID-19 Townhall: April 20 Global BC COVID-19 Townhall: April 20

News Hour anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui will host the live event, to be broadcast from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. You can also watch it on our website and on Global BC’s Facebook page.

Send your questions to questions@globalnews.ca or ask them in the comments on our Facebook Live feed while the event is underway.

21:28 Global BC town hall: Navigating the COVID-19 crisis Global BC town hall: Navigating the COVID-19 crisis

We especially want your videos! Take a brief video of yourself asking your question, and it could be broadcast during the town hall. Simply send the video file with your name and community to questions@globalnews.ca by Monday, May 11.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement