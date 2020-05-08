BCIT employee tests positive for novel coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

BCIT says one of its employees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The staff member has been regularly reporting to work through the pandemic but BCIT says they were practicing social distancing while at work and there is no evidence this person had any contact with students.

However, the employee is now self-isolating at home and the school has notified the employees who may have been impacted and says they are self-isolating at home as well.

The school says it has also implemented a thorough, intense cleaning and sanitizing protocol in potentially affected areas.

BCIT says if anyone is showing any symptoms of illness to stay home and not attend BCIT offices or campuses.

