New Brunswick to experience snow, wind over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Much of New Brunswick will see a mixture of snow and heavy wind over the weekend.

The northern part of the province will receive the worst of the weather.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the central and northeastern part of New Brunswick, forecasting the region could see between 15 cm to 25 cm of snow.

READ MORE: As pandemic progresses, Maritime universities plan for all possibilities next semester

Northwestern and southern parts of New Brunswick could experience between 5 cm and 15 cm of snow.

The federal agency says snow will spread from the southwest of the province to the northeast on Saturday, increasing in intensity into the afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada is forecasting that temperatures will remain near freezing, meaning the snow will likely be heavy and wet.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy winds are also expected, with northwest gusts of wind of up to 60 km/h expected.

11:06 Global News at 6 Maritimes: May 8 Global News at 6 Maritimes: May 8

On the Acadian Peninsula, gusts could reach 80 km/h or more.

Precipitation will taper off to flurries by Sunday morning.

The federal forecaster is warning that visibility could be suddenly reduced during periods of heavy snow while surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become difficult to navigate.