Vancouver to offer ‘micro weddings’ at city hall during COVID-19

The City of Vancouver is offering up space at city hall for couples hoping to tie the knot during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The city says it is now accepting bookings for “micro weddings” of 10 people or fewer at Helena Gutteridge Plaza, with the first slot available June 19.

Many engaged couples have been left in the lurch after the pandemic prompted health officials to ban all gatherings of 50 people or more.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said weddings may still proceed, provided there are fewer than 50 participants and that physical distancing measures are carefully followed.

The city says ceremonies at city hall will be limited to 30 minutes, with up to eight weddings per day. The city is reserving July 27 for LGBTQ2 weddings to kick off Pride week.

The booking fee for micro weddings in the plaza will be $85, with all reservations made online.

Couples getting married in the plaza will be responsible for acquiring their own marriage licence and officiant.

Vancouver had initially planned to run a pilot project this summer offering wedding ceremonies in the city council chambers or outside at the plaza, however that plan has been put on hold during the pandemic.

