Brandon police look for very, very angry gas station customer

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon police are looking for a man who appears to have more than a few issues with a local gas pump.

Police in the western Manitoba city have released surveillance video that shows a man seriously losing his cool at a gas station on Highland Avenue on the night of April 25.

READ MORE: Brandon woman busted by Snapchat selfies

In the 45-second clip, posted to the force’s social media feeds Friday, a man can be seen punching and kicking the gas pump before repeatedly smacking it violently with the gas nozzle.

Ultimately, the man throws the hose into the air and drives off in what appears to be a huff.

Well, this guy looks like a real gas …. If you happen to know this hoser, feel free to pump some premium information our way. We’d love to throw him in the tank!! pic.twitter.com/TrrRMFj2i5 — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) May 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was upset after being asked to pay before pumping.

“He wasn’t pleased about being asked to pre-pay for his fuel and unfortunately decided to take it out on the gas pump,” said Brandon Police spokesperson Const. Myran Hamm Friday.

“There’s a complaint of mischief because there was some damage done to the pump.”

Hamm said the video had been watched some 34,000 times just four hours after police posted it.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call investigators at 204-729-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 204-727-TIPS.

4:08 Update on sequestered City of Brandon employees Update on sequestered City of Brandon employees