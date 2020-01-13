Brandon woman busted by Snapchat selfies

A Brandon woman’s selfies have landed her in hot water with police.
Police say the 19-year-old, who is under a curfew, outed herself early Sunday morning by posting selfies on the Snapchat app while at a social gathering.
Someone who noticed the photos called police who confirmed the suspect was not at home by checking in with her family.
The young woman later turned herself in to police and will appear in court in March on a charge of failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.
