Crime
September 16, 2019 12:14 pm

Man accused of stealing sex toy, lingerie from Brandon businesses

By Online producer  Global News

A man accused of stealing a sex toy and lingerie from two Brandon businesses was arrested Monday.

Global News / File
A A

A thief is in custody following a police probe into the theft of a sex toy and lingerie from two Brandon businesses.

Brandon police began investigating after a man stole a sex toy from a store in the 600 block of 18th Street Aug. 30.

Police say the same man stole lingerie from another store in the 1400 block of Princess Avenue a week later.

READ MORE: Fake Brandon police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman

Investigators were able to identify a suspect with the help of surveillance video and a man was arrested early Monday.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12.

RELATED VIDEO: Sex offender opening toy museum west of Brandon

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Brandon Police
Brandon Police Service
Lingerie
Sex toy
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.