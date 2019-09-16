Man accused of stealing sex toy, lingerie from Brandon businesses

A thief is in custody following a police probe into the theft of a sex toy and lingerie from two Brandon businesses.

Brandon police began investigating after a man stole a sex toy from a store in the 600 block of 18th Street Aug. 30.

Police say the same man stole lingerie from another store in the 1400 block of Princess Avenue a week later.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect with the help of surveillance video and a man was arrested early Monday.

The man is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12.

