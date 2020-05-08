Mike Pence aide tests positive for coronavirus, 2nd case in White House complex

Send this page to someone via email

WASHINGTON — An aide to Vice-President Mike Pence has the coronavirus, marking the second person in the White House complex known to test positive this week.

The latest positive test was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

At WH briefing, @PressSec confirms that a member of the Vice President's team also tested positive for Coronavirus. Comes a day after WH said one of the President's valets tested positive. She says policies in place to protect the Pres and VP and ensure the WH operates safely. pic.twitter.com/Anjt0BpiRk — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 8, 2020

On Thursday, White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets tested positive for the coronavirus.

The valet’s case marked the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday.

The White House was moving to shore up its protection protocols to protect the nation’s political leaders. Trump said that some staffers who interact with him closely would now be tested daily. Pence told reporters on Thursday that both he and Trump would now be tested daily as well.

—AP writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report

