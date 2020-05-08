Menu

World

Mike Pence aide tests positive for coronavirus, 2nd case in White House complex

By Darlene Superville The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2020 12:53 pm
Updated May 8, 2020 1:03 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says he had ‘little’ contact with valet who tested positive for COVID-19
U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the novel coronavirus after a member of the U.S. military who works at the White House was found to have been infected, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. Trump said he knows that man and he had a “very little contact with him.” The military official was identified by CNN as a personal valet to Trump.

WASHINGTON — An aide to Vice-President Mike Pence has the coronavirus, marking the second person in the White House complex known to test positive this week.

The latest positive test was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets tested positive for the coronavirus.

READ MORE: Trump’s valet tests positive for coronavirus; president tests negative

The valet’s case marked the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday.

READ MORE: U.S. unemployment rate hits 14.7% in April

The White House was moving to shore up its protection protocols to protect the nation’s political leaders. Trump said that some staffers who interact with him closely would now be tested daily. Pence told reporters on Thursday that both he and Trump would now be tested daily as well.

—AP writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report

© 2020 The Canadian Press
