Catalytic converter thief targets car in London, Ont. hospital parking lot

After working the nightshift, a London Health Sciences Centre hospital employee came out to his car to find that his catalytic converter had been stolen.

Kevin Robinson works as a housekeeper at LHSC Victoria campus, makings sure all of their supplies stocked up.

He had just finished an 8-hour shift at 1 a.m. Friday when he got in his car to drive home.

“I turned the car on, and I hear the exhaust sound, which is big and loud, and I knew what happened right away.”

Robinson said he then got out of the car to confirm what was wrong and then called his wife for a ride home.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and contains valuable materials that London police say thieves often sell to scrap yards for cash.

“This is more of an inconvenience. It’s not great that it happened, but it’s better that it happened to me who still has a job right now than someone who has lost their job because of COVID-19,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he is thankful to have car insurance that will cover a rental car until his car can be towed and repaired.

He did file a report with hospital security after it happened, but he has not yet filed a report with the police.

In response to the theft, LHSC communications said it was an unfortunate event, adding that they have not seen an increase in thefts on their property. The hospital is continuing to maintain patrols in the parking garages and lots.

London police do not have any current updates on catalytic converter thefts but did report a number of them at the end of 2019.

Back in December, London police noted they had 52 reports of catalytic converter thefts in 2019, with 22 of them since Nov. 1.

According to police, the part can cost up to $2,000 to replace.

Without a catalytic converter, police said a driver might notice a loud roaring or rumbling sound when the vehicle is started, and the sound will get louder when the driver hits the gas.

