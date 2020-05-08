Guelph police release photos after 6 banks were tagged with graffiti

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., have released several surveillance photos after six banks were vandalized in the city’s south end.

Banks along Kortright Road, between Edinburgh Road and Gordon Street, and near Clair Road and Gordon Street were tagged with graffiti during the overnight hours of May 3.

Police said all of the graffiti is similar but the vandalism is not considered a hate crime.

The vandalized banks have been connected to an apartment building near Neeve and Wellington streets that was also tagged with similar graffiti twice, once April 27 and again on May 2.

Photos provided by Guelph police show a person inside a bank with their face covered, wearing a green jacket, hooded sweatshirt and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

Some time overnight on May 2nd, numerous banks in #Guelph were vandalized. We are looking to speak with the person in the attached pictures in regards to the vandalism. Anyone with any info is asked to contact D/CST Trevor Byard at 519-824-1212 x7210 or tbyard@guelphpolice.ca.-KG pic.twitter.com/7nWN3wI1me — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) May 8, 2020