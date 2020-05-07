Driver airlifted after car crashes into downtown Guelph construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man had to be airlifted to hospital after a car crashed into a construction site in downtown Guelph on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Baker and Quebec streets just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The 58-year-old driver of a 2018 Honda FIT had to be extricated by firefighters before being airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said their investigation shows the driver was allegedly speeding when he drove eastbound through the Paisley and Norfolk streets intersection.

The Honda then left the road, struck a construction fence and two metal gate posts before it rolled over onto the side of a building.

A construction worker suffered minor injuries in the crash and a parked vehicle also suffered some damage, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and so far, no charges have been laid. Investigators are asking witnesses who have yet to speak to an officer to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7514.