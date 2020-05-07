Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Guelph: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has connections to Guelph.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Nick Dishman who has allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.
He is serving a two-year, 10-month sentence for break and enters, being unlawfully in a house, and theft.
Police said he has tattoos on his right forearm, upper back and left rib cage.
In addition to Guelph, the ROPE Squad said Dishman has been known to frequent the Windsor area.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to call 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone who sees Dishman is asked to call 9-1-1.
