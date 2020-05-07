Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Guelph: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 11:41 am
Nick Dishman is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. .
Nick Dishman is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. . Supplied

Ontario Provincial Police say a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has connections to Guelph.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Nick Dishman who has allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

READ MORE: Guelph’s police chief praises community’s response to coronavirus pandemic

He is serving a two-year, 10-month sentence for break and enters, being unlawfully in a house, and theft.

Police said he has tattoos on his right forearm, upper back and left rib cage.

In addition to Guelph, the ROPE Squad said Dishman has been known to frequent the Windsor area.

READ MORE: Ontario drug investigation leads to 3 arrests, seizure of almost 2K kilograms of opium

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to call 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees Dishman is asked to call 9-1-1.

Guelph police salute healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Guelph police salute healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPGuelphCanada-Wide WarrantROPE SquadOPP ROPE SquadNick DishmanNick Dishman Canada-wide warrantNick Dishman GuelphNick Dishman WindsorROPE Squad Nick Dishman
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.