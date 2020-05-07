Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Guelph: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police say a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has connections to Guelph.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is asking for the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Nick Dishman who has allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

He is serving a two-year, 10-month sentence for break and enters, being unlawfully in a house, and theft.

Police said he has tattoos on his right forearm, upper back and left rib cage.

In addition to Guelph, the ROPE Squad said Dishman has been known to frequent the Windsor area.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to call 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees Dishman is asked to call 9-1-1.

0:35 Guelph police salute healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic Guelph police salute healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic