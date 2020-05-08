Menu

Crime

Forensics team responds to home in North Preston, N.S.

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 10:02 am
Updated May 8, 2020 10:03 am
A forensic team at a home in North Preston, N.S., on Friday, May 8, 2020. .
A forensic team at a home in North Preston, N.S., on Friday, May 8, 2020. . Reynold Gregor/Global News

There’s a large police presence and a forensics team at a home in North Preston, N.S.

Few details have been released, but Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau told Global News there is no threat to the public at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The forensics team can be seen going in and out of the home at the corner of North Preston and Johnson roads.

READ MORE: 2 Nova Scotia hospitals go into lockdown, access control situations, reason unclear

Croteau said details on the incident will be released later in the day on Friday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has also confirmed to Global News that Halifax’s emergency department is currently under lockdown.

It’s currently unclear whether the lockdown is connected to the incident in North Preston.

More to come.

Crime
