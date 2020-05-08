Forensics team responds to home in North Preston, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a large police presence and a forensics team at a home in North Preston, N.S.

RCMP are at home on Johnson Rd in North Preston. Investigators are in the home. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/zREHsNUMdW — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) May 8, 2020

Few details have been released, but Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau told Global News there is no threat to the public at this time.

The forensics team can be seen going in and out of the home at the corner of North Preston and Johnson roads.

Croteau said details on the incident will be released later in the day on Friday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has also confirmed to Global News that Halifax’s emergency department is currently under lockdown.

It’s currently unclear whether the lockdown is connected to the incident in North Preston.

More to come.