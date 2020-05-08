Menu

Canada

2 Nova Scotia hospitals go into lockdown, access control situations, reason unclear

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 9:30 am
Two Nova Scotia hospitals are in access control situations, according to the province's health authority.
Two hospitals in Nova Scotia went into lockdown and access control situations on Friday morning.

In an email to Global News, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) spokesperson Carla Adams said the emergency department at the Halifax Infirmary is currently under lockdown and the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro is in an access control situation, meaning there are some restrictions placed on who can gain access to the facility.

“We can’t share details other than to say it is a measure to protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff,” Adams wrote.

“For safety reasons, our policy is to not confirm when a lockdown has been lifted.”

Adams says the NSHA does not believe the two situations are connected.

Adams said the Truro hospital was not in a full lockdown, as patients and staff are allowed to come and go from the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. More to come. 

