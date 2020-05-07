Maskwacis RCMP charge 2 people after 74-year-old man found dead on road

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly one month after a 74-year-old man was found dead on a central Alberta road by police, RCMP say two people have been charged in connection with his death.

Celeste Morningstar Saddleback, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder and Kardon Ryan Demetroff, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Larry Parker.

At about 8:15 a.m., on April 12, Mounties were called to the scene of an unresponsive man lying on Herman-Minde Road east of Highway 2A.

“Responding RCMP officers determined that the male was deceased and the circumstances appeared suspicious,” police said in a news release issued last month.

The death was later deemed a homicide.

On Thursday, police issued a news release about the arrests. RCMP said Saddleback was arrested on May 6 and Demetroff was arrested on May 4.

Police said the investigation into Parker’s death is ongoing.