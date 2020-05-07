Menu

Crime

Murder charges laid after case of slain Black jogger sparks outrage in U.S.

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 8:50 pm
Updated May 7, 2020 8:54 pm
Graphic video surfaces showing fatal shooting of African-American man, family says he was out jogging
WARNING: Video in this report contains violent content not suitable for all viewers. Video emerged on May 5 showing the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old man who was pursued by armed men through the suburban neighborhood where he lived outside Brunswick, Georgia, and killed on the afternoon of February 23. Travis McMichael, the man alleged to have killed Arbery, told police at the time he was acting within the scope of a citizen’s arrest. Arbery's family claims he was simply out for a jog at the time he was targeted by a "posse" said Lee Merritt, the lawyer for Arbery’s mother. The footage was first published by a local radio station.

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder more than two months after the shooting death of a Black man in Georgia that sparked outrage over racial injustice.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, are also facing charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

Neither man was arrested or charged in the wake of the Feb. 23 shooting, to which they have both admitted. They told police they thought Arbery was a suspected burglar who had targeted homes in their Brunswick, Ga., neighbourhood.

Arbery’s family say he was simply out for a daytime jog.

READ MORE: ‘Justice for Ahmaud’: Outcry erupts over video of Black jogger’s killing

Cellphone video of what Arbery’s family has said shows the shooting began circulating on social media on Tuesday, leading to growing calls for justice from the family and minority groups across the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers for Arbery’s family have likened the shooting to a “modern lynching” and demanded the McMichaels be arrested immediately.

Yet prosecutors had recommended the case go before a grand jury to determine whether charges be laid, which the family had said could take at least a month.

More to come… 

‘No Justice, No Peace’: Ahmaud Arbery protest held in Georgia
‘No Justice, No Peace’: Ahmaud Arbery protest held in Georgia
