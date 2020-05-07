Palliative care residence in Hudson forced to transfer patients due to COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at a palliative care residence in Hudson.

The Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence said in a press release it has transferred its patients to other institutions and suspended all admissions for two weeks after COVID-19 got in.

She said the residence will be admitting patients in 14 days.

Cleaning crews could be seen entering the facility on Thursday.

The residence did not say how many patients or staff are infected, but did say the interruption has been hard on workers.

Boyle declined a request for an interview from Global News.

