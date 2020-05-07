Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Palliative care residence in Hudson forced to transfer patients due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 7:36 pm
The Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence has a COVID-19 outbreak. May 7, 2020. .
The Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence has a COVID-19 outbreak. May 7, 2020. . Dan Spector / Global News

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at a palliative care residence in Hudson.

The Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence said in a press release it has transferred its patients to other institutions and suspended all admissions for two weeks after COVID-19 got in.

READ MORE: Over 1,000 CAF members sent to Quebec long-term care homes, more to come by mid-May

“In adherence to public health guidelines, we are no longer able to safely provide the care our patients need,” said executive director Christine Boyle, in the release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She said the residence will be admitting patients in 14 days.

Cleaning crews could be seen entering the facility on Thursday.

The residence did not say how many patients or staff are infected, but did say the interruption has been hard on workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Boyle declined a request for an interview from Global News.

Coronavirus: Montreal doctor desperate to care for mother in long-term care home
Coronavirus: Montreal doctor desperate to care for mother in long-term care home
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus quebecChristine BoyleWest Island COVID-19Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence.covid 19 palliative carehudson covid 19hudson palliative care residencepalliative card hudson
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.