Health

West Island Palliative Care Residence changing its name to honour co-founder Teresa Dellar

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 9:16 pm
Guests at the West Island Palliative Care Residence 21st Annual Valentine’s Ball. Friday February 14, 2020.
Guests at the West Island Palliative Care Residence 21st Annual Valentine’s Ball. Friday February 14, 2020. Sylvain Trudeau / Global News

The West Island Palliative Care Residence will be changing its name to honour the memory of one its co-founders.

The residence will change its name to the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence.

Dellar, who was the the executive director and co-founder of the residence, passed away at 58 on Monday Aug. 19, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

“Teresa was inspirational; Teresa was compassionate; Teresa believed in helping people follow their dreams and she was passionate about making palliative care available so that people could die in dignity,” said Dale Weil, executive director of the West Island Palliative Care Residence.

The announcement was made during the organization’s 21st annual Valentine’s Ball at Chateau Vaudreuil.

The ball raises funds to provide quality palliative care to patients and support for their families, with this year’s theme being Italy’s Amalfi coast.

The event featured cocktails, dinner, raffles and a silent auction.

It was a sold-out event with more than than 500 guests, including local celebrities and politicians such as former Liberal cabinet ministers Yolande James and Carlos Leitão.

The funds will help provide quality palliative care to patients and support for their families.

“Every single year we have to fundraise for two-thirds of our budget, which is $3.8 million a year,” said Weil.

“That’s to pay for the help, the care and the operations of the residence.”

Weil says they will be officially changing the residence’s and foundation’s new name in the next few months.

— With files from Alessia Simona Maratta

