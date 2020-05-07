Menu

Canada

Calgary Tower looks to spur creativity amid COVID-19 pandemic with ‘build your own tower’ contest

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 5:14 pm
The Calgary Tower is asking resident to build their own versions of the iconic building using only household items.
The Calgary Tower is asking resident to build their own versions of the iconic building using only household items. Credit: Calgary Tower

The Calgary Tower is hoping to spur some creativity in the community by asking residents to fashion their own version of the city’s iconic building using only household items.

The organization took to Twitter on Monday to announce the contest.

“We’re challenging Calgarians to build their own Calgary Towers from household materials,” the tweet said.

“Everyone who participates will be entered into a draw to win a trip to the tower for the whole family once we reopen.”

Since the contest went live, the organization has received several submissions.

“My daughter was excited to get creative,” Michelle Cavanagh wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of her daughter’s homemade rendition of the tower.

What a great idea, thank you.”

The contest is open until May 31. Officials said entries should be posted to Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #mycalgarytower.

