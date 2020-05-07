2 Calgary businesses ask for public guidance on reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

After being given the all-clear from the provincial government to reopen their doors on May 14, the Calgary Zoo and the Telus Spark Centre are asking for the public’s input on how to best to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two organizations have released surveys that ask residents a platform of questions, including safety measures people would like to see in place, distancing protocols and facility restrictions, upon reopening.

On Wednesday, the Calgary Zoo took to Twitter, asking residents to take an eight-question survey.

Help inform our re-opening approach! As we explore re-opening options, we want to hear your thoughts #YYC. Please help us by taking three minutes of your time to answer eight questions here: https://t.co/YCqkNI4v8I. We appreciate your input to the process! #Calgary #YYCfamily pic.twitter.com/wM2rf3qOAX — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) May 6, 2020

The questionnaire inquires about public interest in a virtual summer camp, how likely residents are to visit the zoo within the first 30 days of reopening and what safeguards people would want to see in place when they visit the facility during the ongoing pandemic.

1:39 Calgary mayor, businesses question lack of specifics around relaunch plan Calgary mayor, businesses question lack of specifics around relaunch plan

The Telus Spark Centre also released a survey on Wednesday, asking for input on what measures would make residents more likely to visit the facility, including access to hand sanitizers, visiting time slots and knowing the organization’s cleaning procedures.

Permission has been granted for science centres to re-open on May 14 in Alberta. Spark would like to understand how Calgarians feel about visiting their science centre again under safe conditions. Please take a moment to fill out this very short survey.https://t.co/tcxbVcC7Qj pic.twitter.com/Hw7HJCGEEj — TELUS Spark (@TELUS_Spark) May 7, 2020

Since the provincial government announced Alberta’s phased reopening plan, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has been very vocal about businesses being very cautious when considering reopening amid the pandemic.

During an update to the city on Tuesday, Nenshi noted that businesses must operate on their own timeline.

“The clock is ticking and we need to ensure that people have the guidance they need in order to do well,” he said.

“If you’re a business that doesn’t think you’ll be ready by May 14, then you don’t have to reopen on May 14.” Tweet This

0:54 Nenshi wants to be sure businesses are prepared before relaunch Nenshi wants to be sure businesses are prepared before relaunch

Nenshi also noted that guidance from the provincial government is needed to help create a successful reopening strategy for businesses in Calgary.

“We need to make sure that businesses are adequately prepared because the worst thing we could do is have people go through all of the costs of hiring and reopening and then closing down,” he said.

“It’s really important that the business community has clear messaging from the province, and they have strong guidance on best practices.”