Where to get Mother’s Day gifts in Kitchener

We are just hour’s away from Mother’s Day 2020, and given the options, Kitchener’s sons and daughters may be in a bit of a pinch given the coronavirus pandemic.

If this is the case, the City of Kitchener has cobbled together some options that might make your life easier.

On Saturday, it will offer a virtual cooking session for kids so they can learn how to make breakfast for mom on Sunday.

Yogurt and homemade granola parfaits are on the menu and the city has provided a list of ingredients on its Twitter feed.

Our first virtual Kids in the Kitchen is this Saturday with a Mother's Day theme where we'll be making breakfast. T… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) May 06, 2020

In addition, the city created a post on its Facebook page to allow local businesses to promote gift options for mom on Sunday.

More than a hundred people have commented on the post about businesses that offer everything from the traditional flowers or chocolate to more obscure items such as leggings or coasters and mugs.

For those who are moms to four-legged friends, someone has also listed professional pet pictures.

In addition, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced that beginning Friday, garden centres and nurseries will be allowed to fully reopen, and not just provide delivery and curbside pickup, so long as they abide by the same measures that grocery stores and pharmacies are expected to follow.

On Saturday, hardware stores and safety supply stores will be allowed to reopen in case mom wants to do some plumbing on her special day.