Lindsay man charged with robbery with violence after altercation in Dunsford

A Lindsay man has been charged with robbery with violence following an incident north of Lindsay early Thursday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes, around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call at a Cherry Hill Street residence in Thurstonia Park in Dunsford, about 20 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Police say the homeowner and a known man were involved in an altercation that caused damage to the home. OPP allege the suspect fled the residence taking items without permission.

Officers eventually located the suspect and arrested him.

Riley Cormier, 23, of Lindsay, has been charged with robbery with violence and mischief.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 16, OPP said.

