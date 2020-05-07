Menu

Health

City sees spike in crisis calls amid COVID-19 pandemic: Calgary Distress Centre

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 2:41 pm
The Distress Centre in Calgary sits empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Distress Centre in Calgary sits empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News

The Calgary Distress Centre said it has received more than 5,500 crisis contacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic since Jan. 26.

The centre’s director of fund development and communication, Diane Jones Konihowski, said the majority of calls the organization has received are mainly related to isolation, anxiety and depression amid the ongoing pandemic.

READ MORE: Kenney pledges $53M in mental health funding as Alberta sees no new COVID-19 deaths

Konihowski added that the centre is preparing for a bigger spike in crisis calls in the coming months.

“By far, COVID-19 is generating a high level of concern with those reaching out to us, and we expect those calls to increase the longer we stay isolated and physically distanced from each other.”

The centre’s 211 crisis line saw a 94 per cent increase in calls last week compared to the same week last year, and Konihowski added the centre has seen a 21 per cent increase in suicide-related contacts so far this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The centre is also receiving an increased number of calls relating to government or COVID-19 health information, as well as unemployment and financial difficulties amid the pandemic.

READ MORE: New technology focuses on mental wellness for Albertans during COVID-19 pandemic

Konihowski said the spike in calls has prompted the centre to increase the capacity of their helplines to aid Calgarians during the pandemic and beyond.

“The centre is making sure we have the resources in place to offer the supports our clients need today and into the next phase of this crisis,” Konihowski said.

“This means increasing our capacity on the lines because we anticipate that crisis call volumes and chats and texts will increase in May and June.

“We expect this will continue for many months, if not years.”

