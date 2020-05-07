Menu

Canada

Snowbirds expected to fly over most of eastern Ontario Friday morning

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 2:52 pm
The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatic team, the Snowbirds, flies over Halifax, Sunday, May 3, 2020.
The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatic team, the Snowbirds, flies over Halifax, Sunday, May 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Krochak

The Canadian Armed Forces flight demonstration team, otherwise known as the Snowbirds, will be continuing their cross-country flight over much of eastern Ontario on Friday.

The tour is aimed at boosting morale as Canadians continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the squadron travelled from Quebec City to Ottawa.

On Friday, the Snowbirds will be taking off from Ottawa around 10:30 a.m., travelling to Perth, over Smiths Falls, down to Brockville and following the Highway 401 corridor over Kingston and Belleville before ending at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

The flight is only expected to take about an hour, with the landing in Trenton scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Nevertheless, the Snowbirds said that flight schedules are subject to change and will be announced on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

— With files from Global News’ Aya Al-Hakim

