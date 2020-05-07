Snowbirds expected to fly over most of eastern Ontario Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canadian Armed Forces flight demonstration team, otherwise known as the Snowbirds, will be continuing their cross-country flight over much of eastern Ontario on Friday.

The tour is aimed at boosting morale as Canadians continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the squadron travelled from Quebec City to Ottawa.

On Friday, the Snowbirds will be taking off from Ottawa around 10:30 a.m., travelling to Perth, over Smiths Falls, down to Brockville and following the Highway 401 corridor over Kingston and Belleville before ending at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

1:57 Snowbirds to go on cross-country COVID-19 tour Snowbirds to go on cross-country COVID-19 tour

The flight is only expected to take about an hour, with the landing in Trenton scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, the Snowbirds said that flight schedules are subject to change and will be announced on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

— With files from Global News’ Aya Al-Hakim