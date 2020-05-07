Menu

Crime

Man charged after threats to damage Halifax Regional Police Headquarters

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 2:38 pm
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. .
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. . Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man for making threatening comments on Twitter.

Police said at approximately 11 a.m. on May 1, they were made aware of a Twitter post that indicated a man’s intent to cause damage to Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on Gottingen Street in Halifax.

Police arrested the suspect in the 3600 block of Joseph Howe Drive at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to authorities.

“Officers conducted a search of his residence and seized a quantity of gun powder, a sword and a machete,” police said in a statement.

Daniel Desmond Crowder, 45, of Halifax, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face charges of uttering threats to cause damage to property, failure to appear in court and three counts of breach of probation.

