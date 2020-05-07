Coronavirus: Open-air burning ban in London, Ont., ends Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department says the ban on open-air burning, initially put in place as part of the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, will lift on Friday.

The fire department made the announcement Thursday, stressing that while the ban will soon be lifted, residents are still urged to follow public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, including physical-distancing measures.

“The ban was a safety measure for our employees and for citizens during this time of uncertainty,” said fire Chief Lori Hamer.

“We now have measures in place to help keep our employees and citizens as safe as possible when crews or staff are responding to emergency and non-emergency calls. We ask that everyone follows the bylaw for their safety, as well as the health and safety of their neighbours when planning an open-air burn.”

The fire department adds that any open-air burn will need to adhere to the city’s open-air burning bylaw.

Open-air burns that are not in compliance can be reported at the non-emergency number, 519-661-5615. Residents with further questions are encouraged to contact the fire prevention division at 519-661-4565, email fireforms@london.ca or visit the city’s website.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

