Sidewalk Labs announces it’s no longer pursuing Toronto waterfront development

Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs announced that it will no longer be pursuing the long-criticized Toronto waterfront development.

Dan Doctoroff, Sidewalk Labs CEO, confirmed the company is walking away from the smart city project in a press release on Thursday.

“In October 2017, Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto set out to plan a shared vision for Quayside, a fundamentally more sustainable and affordable community resulting from innovations in technology and urban design,” Doctoroff said.

“Since the project began, I’ve met thousands of Torontonians from all over the city, excited by the possibility of making urban life better for everyone.

“So it is with great personal sadness and disappointment that Sidewalk Labs will no longer pursue the Quayside project.”

In November 2019, the company released a 482-page document with an updated plant for the development in the hope that it would ease concerns over privacy that had circled the project since its proposal, including from Ontario’s privacy commissioner.

The so-called Digital Innovation Appendix from the Google sister company outlined planned “innovations” and what data they will collect, expanding on a 1,500-page “Master Innovation & Development Plan” released earlier in the year.

Waterfront Toronto released a statement Thursday in regard to the announcement.

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, Waterfront Toronto offers thanks and appreciation to Sidewalk Labs for its vision, effort, and the many commitments that both the company and its employees have made to the future of Toronto,” the statement read in part.

“Today is not the end of Quayside, but the first day of its future. Waterfront Toronto will continue to seek public and expert input as we make a next generation community at Quayside a reality.” Tweet This

Mayor John Tory echoed that sentiment saying he was disappointed,

“I will be pushing Waterfront Toronto – along with our provincial and federal partners – to make sure the new Quayside that emerges will create new jobs and economic development opportunities, a carbon-neutral neighbourhood with more housing including affordable housing units and better transportation and sustainability features.”

“Our goal remains to ultimately build a neighbourhood focused on innovation in Quayside that will be the envy of cities around the world and a beacon for the future.” Tweet This

Tory said he was “heartened” that although Sidewalk and Google may be walking away from the waterfront project, that both will keep offices, employing hundreds, in Toronto.

–With files from The Canadian Press