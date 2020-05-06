Coronavirus: Toronto to close down some streets to car traffic in favour of pedestrians, cyclists

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city will create quiet streets to accommodate more pedestrians and cyclists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the city will also accelerate the timeline for implementing a bicycle network.

Tory says 50 kilometres of roads in the city will be closed to all but local traffic.

He says this will help create more space for the increasing number of people going outside as the weather gets better.

Tory says the city is now encouraging people to keep their distance rather than just staying home all the time.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He says roads near hot spots like large parks that attract crowds will also be shut down to help follow physical distancing guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Early analysis of Toronto COVID-19 cases suggest connection between severity and demographics Early analysis of Toronto COVID-19 cases suggest connection between severity and demographics