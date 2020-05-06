Menu

Politics

Coronavirus: Toronto to close down some streets to car traffic in favour of pedestrians, cyclists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2020 4:54 pm

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city will create quiet streets to accommodate more pedestrians and cyclists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the city will also accelerate the timeline for implementing a bicycle network.

READ MORE: Ontario announces curbside pickup for storefront retail, full reopening of garden and hardware shops

Tory says 50 kilometres of roads in the city will be closed to all but local traffic.

He says this will help create more space for the increasing number of people going outside as the weather gets better.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario extends all emergency orders until May 19

Tory says the city is now encouraging people to keep their distance rather than just staying home all the time.

He says roads near hot spots like large parks that attract crowds will also be shut down to help follow physical distancing guidelines.

Early analysis of Toronto COVID-19 cases suggest connection between severity and demographics
© 2020 The Canadian Press
